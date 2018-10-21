India congratulates Afghan people for voting

New Delhi, Oct 21 (IANS) India on Sunday congratulated the people of Afghanistan for exercising their democratic rights in that country's parliamentary elections in the face of terror threats.

"India congratulates the people of the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan for exercising their democratic rights at parliamentary elections held today," the External Affairs Ministry said in a statement.

"The enthusiastic participation of people, including women, despite terrorist violence is testament of resilience of the people of Afghanistan," it stated.

"It reflects their desire and faith in democratic governance and rejection of the evil forces that foment and spread terror and violence."

According to the statement, the National Unity Government of Afghanistan, the country's Independent Election Commission (IEC) and the security forces "deserve appreciation for creating enabling environment and organising these elections despite numerous challenges".

"We hope that these elections would contribute to strengthening of democratic institutions and deepen inclusive democratic system in Afghanistan," it said.

"India supports the people of Afghanistan in their efforts to build a peaceful, stable, united, inclusive and prosperous nation."

More than three million voters have cast their ballot in Afghanistan's parliamentary elections that were held amidst terror threats, the IEC said on Sunday.

In the elections, high turnouts were reported in Kabul, Herat, Daykundi and Nangarhar provinces while the lowest turnout was reported in Uruzgan province.

The elections covered 32 out of the country's 34 provinces. More than 2,500 candidates are contesting for the 249-seat lower house of parliament for a five-year term.

On Saturday, 27 people, including 11 security personnel, were killed and 100 others injured, according to the Afghan government.

