India condemns Pakistani leadership statements on Kashmir, it's irresponsible: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Official Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar briefed about India's stand on getting reactions from Pakistani leaders on Kashmir issue. Terming the statements by the Pakistani leaders 'highly irresponsible,' Kumar condemned the statements and cleared that Kashmir issue is an internal matter to India. "These statements including the references to Jihad and to incite violence in India this is intended to project an alarming situation in India, which is far from the ground reality. Pakistan needs to understand that the world has seen through their provocative and unsubstantial rhetoric which is based on lies and deceit," said Raveesh Kumar.