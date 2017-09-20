'Make in India' should concentrate on promoting small businesses rather than large ones: Rahul Gandhi
While addressing the students of Princeton University in New Jersey, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 'Make in India' campaign and stated that it should focus on promoting small businesses rather than targeting large businesses. Gandhi reiterated about India's struggle with unemployment, adding that 'Make in India' will create jobs only if it targets small businesses.