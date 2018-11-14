India is competent in online trade: Addl Sec, Ministry of Commerce

As India's services sector has gained a digital approach after the Centre's 'Digital India' initiative, Sudhanshu Pandey, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Commerce said that India has competence in online trade. He said, "India is pitching for a balanced and mutually beneficial agreement. In services area, most of the trade now happens online which is called 'Mode 1' in trade parlance and Mode 1 plays where movement of people is very limited to professionals only. Most of the trade in future in digital economies is going to happen online where India has competence."