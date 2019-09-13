India committed to work with Switzerland to tackle climate change: President Kovind

President Kovind addressed the Federal Council of Switzerland. President during the event said ties between India and Switzerland are based on close cultural understanding. He also informed that India is committed to work with Switzerland to tackle climate change. While speaking at the event, President Kovind said, "There is a need to strengthen our joint work in the multi lateral arena. In order to be effective, international institutions need to reflect the realities of the contemporary world." "We are thankful to Switzerland for its support for India's membership of the nuclear suppliers group; we are committed to work with you on to fight climate change. We look forward to signing an MoU to enhance our bilateral partnership, to tackle climate change. We also look forward to Switzerland joining the international solar alliance. Our ties are based on close cultural understanding", he added. Kovind is currently on a three day nation visit to Iceland, Switzerland and Slovenia since September 09.