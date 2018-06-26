India is committed to support Seychelles in maritime security: EAM Swaraj

Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj talked about India and Seychelles maritime relations on Tuesday. She said, "Our relationships have flourished over the years across various spheres. As maritime neighbours we are committed to securing our oceanic space for sustainable development. Securing our seas will ultimately lead to creating a peaceful environment for the progress and prosperity of the two countries and people. It forms part of our 'SAGAR' vision." She also mentioned that to tackle maritime trade Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced the gifting of second Donier Aircraft during his landmark visit to Seychelles in March 2015. She added, "India and Seychelles have always been strong security partners. India also remains committed to support Seychelles through capacity building especially in the field of maritime security." Earlier today, Sushma Swaraj handed over Dornier-228 Aircraft to Seychelles President Danny Faure. The Seychelles President is on his six-day visit to India.