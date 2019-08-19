India is committed to strengthening its relations with Latvia in all spheres: M Venkaiah Naidu
While addressing the Indian Diaspora in Latvia's Riga on August 19, Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu said, "Latvia and India enjoy friendly and cordial relations that have been growing steadily in diverse arenas since the establishment of our diplomatic relations in 1991." "India is committed to strengthening its relations with Latvia in all spheres including business, investment, culture, and academics," VP Naidu added.