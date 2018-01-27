India is committed to its bilateral relations with Cambodia: PM Modi

India and Cambodia today signed four agreements in the field of cultural exchange, an exchange line of credit of $26.9 million, memorandum of understanding to cooperate in legal matter and an agreement on prevention of human trafficking. PM Modi underlined the historical connection between the two nations and assured that the country is committed to economic, social development, commerce, tourism and people to people contact with Cambodia. He also emphasised that the crucial example of the common heritage of the two countries is the preservation of 12th century's Angkor Vat in Cambodia.