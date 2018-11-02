India coach Constantine announces 30 probables for Jordan football friendly

New Delhi, Nov 2 (IANS) India football team head coach Stephen Constantine on Friday announced a list of 30 probables for Indias forthcoming friendly against Jordan.

The match is slated to be played on November 17 at the King Abdullah II International Stadium in Amman, a statement said.

This will be the first time the senior national teams of the two countries will be meeting in a friendly ever.

As per the October FIFA Rankings, India are ranked 97 while Jordan are at 112.

Besides 14 U-23 players who have been named in the list of 30 probables, Constantine has also recalled three others -- Goalkeeper Arindam Bhattacharjya, defender Nishu Kumar and winger Jackichand Singh for the camp.

The players will start assembling at the Camp on November 11 in New Delhi. The final squad for the match is to be announced later.

Constantine mentioned the primary focus will be to "play our game and try to win."

"Like as always, we expect to play our game and try to win. When we play against the likes of China and Jordan, you need to understand that we are facing good teams. We will have to build on our previous result," he maintained. "Our main focus will be to stay in shape with and without the ball."

While Jordan has narrowly gone down to World Cup runners-up Croatia in their last match, India played a goalless draw against China in Suzhou in their last International Friendly on October 13, 2018.

The list of 30 probables:

Goalkeepers: Gurpreet Singh Sandhu, Amrinder Singh, Vishal Kaith, Arindam Bhattacharjya.

Defenders: Pritam Kotal, Nishu Kumar, Sarthak Golui, Sandesh Jhingan, Anas Edathodika, Salam Ranjan Singh, Subhasish Bose, Narayan Das, Jerry Lalrinzuala.

Midfielders: Udanta Singh, Nikhil Poojary, Pronay Halder, Rowllin Borges, Anirudh Thapa, Jackichand Singh, Vinit Rai, Germanpreet Singh, Halicharan Narzary, Ashique Kuruniyan, Bikash Jairu.

Forwards: Sunil Chhetri, Jeje Lalpekhlua, Sumeet Passi, Farukh Choudhary, Balwant Singh, Manvir Singh.

--IANS

dm/gau/sed