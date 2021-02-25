India to work closely with UK for early extradition of Nirav Modi: MEA

New Delhi, Feb 25 (ANI): MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava on February 25 informed that Government of India in liaison with the authorities of United Kingdom for early extradition of fugitive economic offender Nirav Modi who has been ordered by a local court to be extradited to India. West Minister magistrate court in London had pronounced that Nirav Modi be extradited to stand trial in India. Anurag Srivastava said, “They have dismissed his mental health concerns and the judge has observed that Nirav Modi has conspired to destroy evidence and intimidate witnesses. Now since the magistrate court has recommended Nirav Modi’s extradition to the UK Home Secretary.” The Indian businessman had fled the country in early 2018 as the news of Punjab National Bank scam worth around Rs 14,000 crore surfaced.