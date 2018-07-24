India to close field office in Nepal's Biratnagar

Kathmandu, July 24 (IANS) India on Wednesday announced that it is closing its camp office in Nepal's Biratnagar from August 1.

"All services, including issuing of motor vehicle permits, registration certificates for Indian nationals, attestation of documents and miscellaneous services (birth/death registrations) being rendered by the camp office, Biratnagar, will cease with effect from August 1, 2018," the Indian Embassy here said in a statement.

The camp office was established in 2008 to assist Nepali vehicles enter India after deadly floods in Kosi River damaged huge portion of the East-West Highway of Nepal.

After Nepal repaired the damaged portion of the highway, it urged the Indian side to draw down the field office, said Nepali officials.

During the visit of Nepali Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to India in August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured him that New Delhi will wind up the field office in Biratnagar with immediate effect.

The Indian Embassy urged the service seekers to contact its office in Kathmandu for any services that were provided by the Biratnagar office.

--IANS

giri/soni/mr