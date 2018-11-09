India is close to becoming a 5 trillion economy by 2025: VP Venkaiah Naidu

Interacting with the Indian diaspora in Paris on November 9, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu talked about India's economic growth. He said that even the economy of the world slowed down, even our neighbours slowed down, but India is moving fast forward. He also said that India is one of the fastest major economies in the world today. Naidu said, "India with the current growth rate of 8.2 percent is close to becoming a 5 trillion economy by 2025. The economy of the world slowed down, even our neighbours slowed down, but India is moving fast forward." The Vice President is on a three-day official visit to France.