India’s Claim of Pre-Empting Activity Shows it Acted First: China

China on Wednesday, 2 September said India’s claim that it “pre-empted” Chinese military activity indicates it acted first atLAC and violated bilateral agreements.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson urged India to ‘stop all provocations’.

“Indian side claims it ‘pre-empted’ Chinese military activity. India's statements reveal the fact that Indian troops were first to have illegally crossed LAC, changed status quo in border areas and violated bilateral agreements and important consensus, “ ANI quoted Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson as saying.

“We urge the Indian side to strictly discipline its border troops, stop all provocations, immediately withdraw all personnel who illegally trespassed across the LAC, and stop taking any actions that may escalate tensions or complicate matters,” he further said.

The statement comes as Brigade Commander level talks between India and China were held at 10 am on Wednesday in Chushul, reported ANI, quoting Indian Army Sources.

On Monday a reportedly ‘stormy’ Brigade-Commander level Flag meeting had taken place, as well.

This comes in the aftermath of tensions that soared at the LAC, with the Indian Army announcing that it had taken measures to consolidate their position and thwart Chinese intentions to change the status quo in the Pangong Tso region in Ladakh.

