India, China troops movement at Doklam; villages yet to be evacuated

India and China continue to militarily reinforce their positions with the almost two-month long troop standoff in Doklam. Diplomatic channels, however, are also being used in a bid to diffuse the tense faceoff in the Bhutanese territory of Doklam. According to sources "some build-up" in terms of additional troops and tanks as well as artillery and air defence units in the Tibet Military District by the People's Liberation Army (PLA).