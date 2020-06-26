India Needs To Stop Playing To China’s Strengths: Ex-Army Officer Explains How

The violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on 15 June, which left 20 Indian soldiers dead, has been described as the “biggest confrontation” between the two neighbours since 1967.

While the 1962 war between the countries is understandably uppermost in people’s minds, not many know that India and China fought again in 1967 on two Himalayan passes — Cho La and Nathu La. India’s twin victories in 1967 helped shape India’s approach to later conflicts with China, writes Probal Dasgupta, an ex-Indian Army officer, in his recently published book from Juggernaut Books, Watershed 1967: India’s Forgotten Victory Over China.

In an interview with HuffPost India over email, Dasgupta said that even though the 1967 battles and the Ladakh face-off are separated by more than 50 years, military and political leadership remains as important as ever when dealing with national security issues.

“The two economies are larger and interdependent now, and their armies are nuclear armed now as compared to 1967. So we are talking about two vastly different economic and political environments. And that is why I believe that the Indian government needs to have greater clarity in its messaging and handle perceptions better in an information-heavy world,” he said.

At the tactical level, said Dasgupta, the Indian government will now have to be wary and cautious about how the situation develops along the LAC. On the strategic level, he expects the Narendra Modi government to lend a defined voice of support on issues such as Taiwan, Hong Kong and the South China Sea.

Dasgupta also said that India must play to its strengths instead of staying in the Himalayas and playing to China’s strengths. New Delhi needs to be more involved in the Indian Ocean region where China finds itself vulnerable and India has an advantage, he added.

