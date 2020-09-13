India-China standoff: PLA troops in direct line of sight, Images confirm 'advantage'

India-China standoff: Chinese troops have been left rattled after India reaches dominating heights. The PLA troops are now in the line of sight. Images confirm India's advantage over Chinese troops at the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

Times Now's Sana says the images show that India is in direct line of sight of the Chinese camps in the Blacktop and Moldo area. Indian camps are sitting at 4,700 metres which is above the Chinese troops.

National Affairs Editor Srinjoy says the heights secured by Indian troops is the highest peak. When Chinese troops tried to climb those heights they found the Indian troops and fired warning shots. India has secured various places in the Pangur area.