India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Questions Asked by Opposition Leaders Including Rahul Gandhi, Asaduddin Owaisi, Attacking Modi Govt’s Silence on the Issue

New Delhi, June 9: Amid reports of growing tension between India and China at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in eastern Ladakh, leaders of Opposition parties have been repeatedly questioning the silence of the Narendra Modi-led government, demanding clarity on the issue. Several political leaders including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi and others have attacked the Centre saying all political parties should be taken into confidence on this issue and the Centre should come clean on it with all correct facts.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday took a dig at Defence Minister Rajnath Singh by questioning if Chinese troops have occupied Indian territory in Ladakh. Taking to Twitter, Gandhi said, "Once RM is done commenting on the hand symbol, can he answer: Have the Chinese occupied Indian territory in Ladakh?" Gandhi's tweet comes a day after the Defence Minister took a jibe at Congress after Gandhi raised questions over the issue of a border dispute with China. "Haath me dard ho to dawa kije, haath hi jab dard ho to kya kije," Singh had said. Sizeable Number of Chinese Troops Moved into Eastern Ladakh: Rajnath Singh.

Prior to this, Gandhi had attacked Home Minister Amit Shah after he said that India is the only country after the US and Israel to protect its borders. Gandhi took to Twitter and said that "everyone knows the reality of the borders".

"Everyone knows the reality of the borders, but 'Shah-yad' (maybe) it's a good idea to keep one's heart happy," Rahul Gandhi tweeted in Hindi. India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Congress Urges Modi Government to Take Nation into Confidence and Address Concerns of People.

All India Majlis-e- Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi on Monday said that the government should tell people of the nation if the Chinese military has occupied Indian territory along the Line of Actual Control. The AIMIM leader asked the Centre to disclose the outcome of the dialogue held with the Chinese PLA officers on Saturday. "Central Govt should tell the country what they are talking to the Chinese. Why are they embarrassed & maintaining silence? Can they tell us whether the Chinese military has occupied Indian territory in Ladakh", he said.

Earlier this month, Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi said the Congress is with the government on the Sino-India standoff in eastern Ladakh but said the government should not hide and distort facts. "Whatever stance you take aggressive or diplomatically we are with you but don't distort and hide things otherwise questions will arise," said Singhvi.

Also, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala in a press conference earlier this month had lashed out at the Centre for remaining silent over the issue. He questioned the Narendra Modi government for its "silence" over the incursion by the People's Liberation Army (PLA) of China into Ladakh, adding that India’s territorial integrity and security could not be compromised.

Meanwhile, Former Union Minister and Congress leader Anand Sharma, in a statement, said that the situation in Ladakh following incursion by Chinese forces in Pangong Tso lake and Galwan Valley regions and the standoff between the armies of India and China is a matter of serious national concern. He demanded Prime Minister Narendra Modi to take nation into confidence and said the differing accounts in national and international media of continuing stalemate has caused anxiety among the people of India.

The Issue

The two countries- India and China have been facing a dispute over the heavy military build-up by People's Liberation Army (PLA) where more than 5,000 troops were brought along the Eastern Ladakh sector. Reports inform that the Chinese had also brought in heavy vehicles with artillery guns and infantry combat vehicles in their rear positions close to the Indian territory. The Chinese Army's intent to carry out deeper incursions was checked by the Indian security forces by quick deployment.

