India-China Standoff in Ladakh: Conduct of Chinese Side Along LAC Reflective of Complete Disregard to Existing Agreements, Says MEA

New Delhi, June 25: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday hit out at China over the border tension at the Line of Actual Control (LAC). The MEA said that conduct of the Chinese side along LAC is reflective of complete disregard to existing agreements. It further added that China has started to amass a large number of troops since May this year and India has to make counter deployment in the area.

The MEA also stated that both the countries had deployed troops in large numbers in the area after the Galwan Valley Clash in Ladakh and the continuation of the current situation would further vitiate the atmosphere. The ministry said, "Our statement of 20th June provided the relevant facts and clearly established it has been the Chinese actions thus far which have led to increase in tension in the region and also to the violent face-off of 15th June with casualties." Army Commanders Deliberate on Eastern Ladakh Situation.

Statement by MEA:

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on May 5 and 6. The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9. The violent face-off between troops of both the countries erupted on June 15, days after Lt. Gen. level talks. Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane Meets Soldiers Injured in Galwan Valley Clash During His Ladakh Visit.

During the Lt, Gen. level talks, both the countries agreed to diffuse the situation at the LAC. However, China continued the build-up at the border in Ladakh, which resulted in violent clashes erupted between both the armies at Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on June 15. In the violent face-off, the Indian Army lost 20 soldiers, including a commanding officer. Meanwhile, reports also surfaced that around 45 troops of Chinese Army were killed or severely injured in the clashes.