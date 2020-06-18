India-China standoff: Creeping land grab is classic Beijing feint; small punitive steps won't help, Delhi must think, act big

Developments on the border with China are taking a turn for the worse. The vehemence of the intruding People's Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers when asked by patrolling Indian Army jawans to keep to their side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC) is seen in India as surprising.

That they have in the last two weeks, time and again, resorted to violence suggests this is not an outcome of local imbalance of forces, or a tense situation going off kilter, as many retired Indian generals believe is the case. Alone among the major armed forces of the world, the PLA is comprehensively top-driven, with the lower field and unit commanders enjoying little discretionary power. There's simply too much at stake for Beijing to leave it to local commanders to blunder about in what is plainly a hazardous policy terrain.

At the local level then the PLA troops are scrupulously following orders. There is little doubt their aggressive stance is prompted by the highest military authority in China " the Central Military Commission (CMC) " chaired by President Xi Jinping; this newfound bellicosity as evident in eastern Ladakh as the South China Sea and the Taiwan Strait.

While exploiting the disjunctions in a COVID-19 ravaged world to advance its geopolitical goals, Beijing doesn't want to tip the situation over into where everybody gangs up even more against it. It is a risky exercise but Xi believes he can punish India " China's putative rival in Asia, take it down a notch or two in the subcontinent, and show it up as a political lightweight to its smaller neighbours (Pakistan, Nepal) so they can take liberties with it.

For this purpose, the forward-deployed PLA units are instructed to physically belabour Indian troops and otherwise raise the tension and the temperature without having these encounters spill over into uncontrollable military hostilities. Beijing is convinced it can do this at no great cost and so far it has been proved right.

China's belligerent reaction to the matching Indian border infrastructure build-up " far less dense than on the Chinese side, especially in eastern Ladakh, is hardly surprising and ought to have been anticipated by the Indian intelligence services and the army.

It is curious the entire process of the PLA building up its encampments in the Galwan River Valley went unnoticed by any Indian agency. This doesn't sound true because the Delhi-based Defence Image Processing and Analysis Centre (DIPAC) that interprets Indian satellite-derived imagery data regularly passes its assessments to RAW, IB, PMO, Military Intelligence in army headquarters, etc.

Moreover, given the sub-metre resolution cameras on Indian satellites, the Chinese construction activity would have been picked up very early, perhaps, as far back as 8-10 months ago. So, how come India didn't know?

That the PLA is sitting pretty on the Galwan and in the area between the hill features Finger 4 and Finger 8 on the northern shore of the Pangong Lake is in no small part because the Chinese constructed their facilities in both these locations unfettered.

By controlling the foothills and the approaches to the Galwan River fronting on the newly constructed Karakorum Pass-Daulat Beg Oldi-Depsang road, with a bridge over the Shyok River, for instance, the PLA is in a position to interdict Indian military traffic.

Considering this road supplies the army's Bana Post on the Siachen Glacier and affords the Indian Army easy access to the Karakorum Pass, the first thing the army should have done after the Border Roads Organisation laid down the alignment for this road some 1o years back was to protect this asset by pre-emptively securing the foothills and, hence, the heights on the Galwan, Cheng-chenmo, and Shyok rivers. It would have closed out PLA's options on the Indian highway. The army blundered by not implementing such a precautionary military measure.

Why it didn't do so, is one of those issues where there will be a lot of finger-pointing. But this reflects an attitude that conforms to the historically complacent, outlook when dealing with China. This has allowed the PLA, post-1962 War, to affect incremental grabs of Indian territory resulting in a loss of over 60 square kilometres in the Galwan Valley alone and some 1,300 square kilometres in all on the LAC fin de siecle onwards.

