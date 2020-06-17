India-China standoff: China 'throwing punches', provoking neighbors, says Top former US diplomat

Washington, Jun 17: China is "throwing punches" and provoking its neighbours at a time when everyone expected that it would renounce confrontation and focus on the country''s economy, a top former US diplomat on Asian affairs has said in the wake of escalating border tensions between India and China.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel, were killed in the clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff between the two countries.

People express anger on road against China after violent skirmishes at Ladakh border

"China is throwing punches and provoking its neighbours at a time when you''d think Beijing would want to ease up on confrontation and focus on the economy at home. Instead, Xi Jinping is making a conscious appeal to Chinese nationalism and appears to be calculating that China can handle the consequences of these actions," Asia Society Policy Institute Vice President Daniel Russel said.

China''s GDP took the worst hit since the disastrous Cultural Revolution in 1976, plummeting by 6.8 per cent in the first quarter of 2020 as the country took unprecedented measures to fight the coronavirus pandemic that brought the world''s second largest economy to a standstill.

China''s gross domestic product stood at 20.65 trillion yuan (USD 2.91 trillion approx) in the first quarter of 2020 amid the COVID-19 impact, down 6.8 per cent year on year, according to the China''s National Bureau of Statistics.

Russel was former US president Barack Obama''s point person on Asian affairs, and was most recently serving as Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs.

He was also Special Assistant to the President at the White House and National Security Council (NSC) Senior Director for Asian Affairs.

UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres also expressed concern over reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urged both sides to exercise maximum restraint, a spokesperson for the UN Chief said.

Why is PM 'silent', why is he 'hiding', asks Rahul on India-China face-off

"We are concerned about reports of violence and deaths at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China and urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint. We take positive note of reports that the two countries have engaged to deescalate the situation," Associate Spokesperson for the Secretary-General Eri Kaneko said at the daily press briefing Tuesday.

Wilson Center experts have also offered their opinons on the border stand-off between China and India.

"This will likely be a watershed moment in India-China relations and the geopolitics of the Indo-Pacific. We''ve already seen the deadliest clash on the China-India border in over 50 years, both countries are led by men who have embraced nationalism, and both countries are facing tremendous domestic and international upheaval as a result of COVID-19 and other long-standing problems," said Abraham Denmark, Asia Program Director at the Wilson Center.

The main questions now are if either side is capable of finding an off-ramp to de-escalation, and of India''s nascent friends - such as it''s Quad partners of Australia, Japan, and the United States - will come to its aid, he said

Story continues