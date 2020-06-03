India-China Row: Unmonitored Social Media Won’t Help India’s Cause

The attraction of Twitter as a social media public platform is that in a limited space, users can place comments as they wish. In an instant, an informed or an absolutely wayward, abusive and ignorant comment, enters cyberspace, to be read by anyone and everyone.

These comments do not have to be authenticated in any way. Twitter, of course, monitors the information space for any downright libellous and indecent tweets, but the task of doing this effectively is simply too enormous.

When longstanding differences of opinion between nations emerge and deteriorate to border standoffs or simply a one-off incident of clashes, it generates two things.

First, is an informed expression of serious analysis to get to the causation, present options and find ways of maximising the outcome for the home nation using the information space provided by platforms such as Twitter, Instagram or WhatsApp. This is done by strategic experts with domain knowledge. A number of commentaries are put out in video and textual format to educate the public, justify or criticise actions by the government and the armed forces in a constructive way, and cultivate the home narrative internationally.

Second is flurry of abusive, unrelated and mostly ill-informed comments that unwittingly do more harm to the same cause.

The target of ire may be the enemy, or the home political and military leadership, and various segments of media itself. All this is within the ambit of freedom of speech, a right we enjoy in a democratic society such as India – but should that right be misused?

Chinese Army’s ‘War Under Informationised Conditions’ & Strategy of ‘Three Warfares’

The context we are referring to here is the run of standoffs at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) between India and China. In public memory, this goes back to April 2013 at Raki Nala near Daulat Beg Oldi (DBO) and then September 2014, when a more dangerous standoff occurred at Chumar, 250 kms to the south. But armed standoff at the LAC has been a recurring issue for 15 years or more, ever since the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) achieved a threshold modernisation. We had a long standoff at Sumdorongchu in Arunachal in 1986, and of course a bloody one at Nathula in August 1967.

Except for the latter, all such engagements have been without any shooting but jostling, stone-throwing, and lately, prepared assault with iron rods and truncheons has been common. The specialty of China’s concept of involving in such engagements is threefold. First, an attempted ‘moral ascendancy’, (that the PLA is a better-equipped, trained and more capable force) to physically cow down and dominate the Indian side. Second, are allegations of Indian aggression and encroachment, accompanied by transgression into areas where overlapping claim lines exist; primarily intended to cause confusion in the public mind of the target state.

Third, and forming an out-of-proportion effort, is the employment of information operations through State media and institutionalised social media.

This domain is a part of the PLA’s doctrine of 1993 termed as ‘war under informationised conditions’ (based upon the study of the First Gulf War 1990), and also of the 2003 strategy of ‘Three Warfares’ (legal, media and psychological (with cyber often added to it).

The strategy focuses on causing blurring in the adversary’s thought process, and confusion in the international community. It is accompanied by bouts of diplomatic bonhomie such as diplomatic summits, exchange of senior official’s visits, border talks and trade and economic delegations in the interim periods between coercion. In many ways it’s a progression of the old world Communist propaganda, which was considered an essential instrument of the State.

Perception of China’s Supposedly Incomparable Might

It is the domain of information which forms an equal, and in fact, many times dominant arm of the strategy, along with limited kinetic posturing to achieve the aim. The information domain includes a splurge of digital media with images of the PLA, its soldiers, equipment and leadership. During Doklam 2017, this was supplemented by fire and manoeuvre demonstrations in Tibet, and carried in-depth by digital media. This time, China is using video grabs of fist fights between the PLA and Indian Army soldiers, showing injured Indian soldiers, along with references and photographs of the Sino-Indian border war of 1962 which India lost.

