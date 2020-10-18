



18 Oct 2020: India-China row: Amit Shah says Army 'always ready for war'

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said that India is prepared for any eventuality with China.

Since early-May, India and China have been engaged in a border standoff that involved a fatal clash in mid-June.

The Home Minister's statement comes days after the Chinese President warned People's Liberation Army (PLA) troops to be prepared for war.

Here are more details.

Details: 'India's defense forces always ready'

In an interview with News18, Shah said that India will not cede "even an inch" of territory to China.

"Every nation is always ready (for war). That's the purpose of maintaining armies—to respond to any form of aggression," the publication quoted him as saying.

"I am not saying this in reference to any particular comments, but India's defense forces are always ready," he clarified.

Quote: We are on guard, says Shah

Shah added, "I don't find it pertinent to comment as the country's Home Minister," noting that both countries are involved in talks through diplomatic channels.

He went on to say, "But I will repeat the words of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We are on guard and no one can snatch even an inch of our territory from us."

Border row: India-China border tensions escalated after May stand-off

Tensions along the LAC rose after a stand-off between Indian and Chinese forces near the Pangong Tso lake in early-May.

Even as both sides held talks for a peaceful resolution, another clash in Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers and a disputed number of Chinese casualties.

The situation continues to be tense with fresh border escalations in late-August.

Talks: Military and diplomatic level talks remain inconclusive

Several rounds of military and diplomatic level talks have been held since the May 2020 escalation, however, the issue remains unresolved.

On October 13, both sides held the seventh round of military talks, where they had agreed to arrive at a mutually acceptable solution for disengagement as early as possible.

However, similar efforts for disengagement have proven fruitless in the past.

Taiwan: India-China ties worsened over stand on Taiwan

Recently, China had issued a diktat to the Indian media, objecting to reporting on the National Day of Taiwan—a territory claimed by the People's Republic of China, but the same is disputed by the Taiwanese.

India then reminded China that Indian media is a "free" entity.

Shah was also asked if India should change its stand towards Taiwan and Tibet, another disputed territory.

Quote: 'Our intentions are noble and strong'

Shah told News18, "It's not right to discuss this here. It's a very complex issue with far-reaching implications. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and foreign minister S Jaishankar have cleared India's position (on China) on the floor of Parliament. I think that's enough. Talks with China are underway..."

He added, "Our intentions are noble and strong," adding that India will not bow down to anyone.