India-China relationship has unique place in global politics: EAM Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar in Beijing on Monday said that India-China relationship has a unique place in global politics. While addressing the conference, he said, "India-China relationship has a unique place in global politics. Two years ago our leaders recognised that reality and reached a consensus in Astana that at a time of global uncertainty India-China relationship should be a factor of stability and to ensure that it was important that differences between us, if any, should not become disputes." EAM Jaishankar is on a three-day visit to China.