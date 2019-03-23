India-China relationship can be bolstered by people to people exchange: Chinese Consul General

Commenting about his views on Indo-China relationship, Chinese Consul General in Kolkata Zha Liyou said that we can expect a very good relationship. He said, "I am not in a position to discuss political issues here in my office. In my speech I said that to improve our relationship by many dimensions. So, my position in a good India-China relationship is that maybe we can start with strengthening people to people exchange because without people's understanding about the culture. Even, Dr Swami in his speech said that China's way of doing business has traces of India." He further said, "I think people of both countries can agree that we represent very good minds on earth. I think we can expect very good relationship."