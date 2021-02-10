India-China Reach Consesus To Disengage at Pangong Lake: Report

Chinese and Indian border troops on the southern and northern shores of Pangong Lake began disengagement as planned on Wednesday, 10 February according to the consensus reached during the ninth round of military commander-level talks, Global Times reports citing China's Ministry of National Defense.

The development comes after months of stand-off between the two militaries at the Line of Actual Control (LAC), during which a violent face-off last year between the two sides at Galwan Valley led to the martyrdom of 20 Indian soldiers.

The ninth Corps Commander level talks between both the countries took place on 25 January at the Moldo Meeting point.

The Indian delegation was led by Lieutenant General PGK Menon, the Corps Commander of Leh-based HQ 14 Corps as India sought complete disengagement and withdrawing of forces from the disputed areas.

A Ministry of External Affairs representative was also a part of the dialogue.

On 30 August, India had occupied critical mountain heights on the southern bank of the Pangong Lake like Rechin La, Rezang La, Mukpari, and Tabletop that were unmanned till now. India also made some deployments near the Blacktop. The movement was carried out after the Chinese tried to make a provocative military move.

Now, dominance at these 13 peaks allows India to dominate Spangur Gap under Chinese control and also the Moldo garrison on the Chinese side.

(With inputs from IANS.)

