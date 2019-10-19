India-China must have timely strategic communication, not let differences evolve into disputes: Chinese envoy

During the recently held India-China informal meeting in the coastal town of Mamallapuram in South India, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had focused on ways to maintain peace and tranquillity on borders and agreed to work upon all differences that may lead to conflict, apart from discussing other regional and global issues. Speaking exclusively on Xi-Modi informal talks, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said, "India and China are committed to combating terrorism in all its forms and call on all countries to strengthen international cooperation in fighting terrorism." He further added, "China always believes that China and India should correctly view their differences, and never let differences dim the overall situation of bilateral cooperation." Speaking on the ways to maintain bilateral relationship between India and China, Weidong added, "China and India should have timely strategic communication on major issues, respect each other's core interests, gradually seek mutual understanding and constantly diffuse differences. Indian side also agreed the two sides should take account of each other's major concerns, properly manage, control and address differences, prevent differences from evolving into disputes, develop a closer partnership and usher in a new era of India-China relations.