India & China Must Solve Dispute Peacefully: Nepal on Galwan Clash

Days after twenty Indian soldiers were killed in action while dismantling illegal Chinese camps at Galwan Valley on 15 June, Nepal’s ministry of foreign affairs issued a statement expressing confidence that India and China would resolve their “mutual differences through peaceful means in favour of bilateral, regional & world peace and stability.”

In the context of “recent developments in Galwan Valley,” Nepal said that it had always stood for regional and world peace.

Nepal's National Assembly had on Thursday, 18 June, unanimously passed the Constitution Amendment Bill to update the country's map incorporating Indian territories.

India called this move “artificial enlargement of claims, not based on historical facts.”

At the root of the border dispute is a 338 square km strip located at the trijunction between India, Nepal, and China and the three areas of interest in this trijunction are Limpiyadhura pass, Lipulekh, and Kalapani.

