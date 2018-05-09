India, China must be sensitive to each other's interests: Indian envoy

Beijing, May 9 (IANS) Being sensitive to each other's interests and aspirations is the key to progressive India-China ties, Indian envoy Gautam Bambawale said here on Wednesday.

Speaking at the 8th India-China Dialogue, a forum which did not take place in 2017 due to the stand-off between their militaries, Bambwale said both countries need to be frank and open with each other to resolve their differences.

The envoy recalled the informal summit between Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in Wuhan late last month where both leaders freely and openly discussed the international as well as bilateral issues.

"An important principle in India-China relations is the necessity of being sensitive to the other country's aspirations and interests. In the absence of such sensitivity, we may talk to each other but little progress will be made if we do not empathize with the other side's point of view," Bambawale said.

Sino-India ties hit rock bottom last year when their armies faced off for over two months at Doklam in the Sikkim section.

Both sides have tried to mend their ties after the resolution of the crisis.

"We can only resolve these differences, over time, if we speak to each other about them in an open manner. I do hope that in the course of your conversations today, you will touch upon both the areas of convergence as well as those of divergence between our countries," the envoy said.

Experts and scholars from the think tanks from both countries were present at the dialogue.

"I am very happy to see that both delegations have retired defence personnel in their composition. I would like to see a resumption of military exchanges between India and China as well as strategic communication between our top military commanders. This will be good for maintaining peace and tranquility on the India-China border areas."

--IANS

gsh/soni/mr