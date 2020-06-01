India-China Military Commanders in Talks: Army on LAC Situation

The Indian Army on Sunday, 31 May, said both Indian and Chinese military commanders have been in talks over boundary differences in eastern Ladakh.

This comes amid India building up its reserves and deploying troops and equipment, against the Chinese army on the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

In the statement, the Army also rejected a viral clip that claimed to show clashes between the two troops.

“The contents of video being circulated are not authenticated. Attempt to link it with situation on the Northern borders is mala fide,” the Army said in a statement.

‘Currently, No Violence is Happening’

The unverified, undated video purportedly shows clashes between Indian and Chinese troops in the Pangong Tso area in eastern Ladakh.

"“Currently, no violence is happening. Differences are being addressed through interaction between military commanders, guided by established protocols on management of borders between the two countries.”" - Indian Army

"We strongly condemn attempts to sensationalise issues impacting national security. The media is requested not to air visuals that are likely to vitiate the current situation on the borders," the Army added in their statement.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh earlier on 30 May said bilateral talks were on at military and diplomatic levels with China to resolve the row.

