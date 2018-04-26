India-China militaries can improve ties: PLA

Beijing/Wuhan, April 26 (IANS) China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) on Thursday struck a positive note about Sino-Indian ties and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Wuhan.

Addressing the media in Beijing, PLA's Senior Colonel Wu Qian said that despite problems, the two militaries can improve their relations under the guidelines set by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Modi.

The two armies were locked in a 73-day stand-off at the Doklam section near their border.

"Although the relations between the two militaries still face some difficulties and obstacles, we are willing to use the important consensus of the leaders of the two countries as guidelines to deepen our understanding, increase mutual trust, make proper differences, and continuously accumulate the positive energy of the healthy and stable development of the relations between the two militaries," Wu said.

Modi and Xi will have a two-day summit in Wuhan on Friday and Saturday.

"China and India are neighbors... There are historical facts about ancient exchanges and mutual understanding." Wu said.

"There is hope for common development. I recall that when President Xi visited India, he told a story that more than 90 years ago, the Indian poet Tagore visited China and was warmly welcomed by the Chinese people. As soon as he set foot on China's land, Tagore said: 'I don't know what the reason is. To return to China is like returning to my hometown.' When he left China, he sadly said, 'My heart is here'.

"It is the common wish of both peoples to stabilize the relations between the Chinese and Indian armed forces and maintain peace and tranquility in the border areas."

--IANS

gsh/mr