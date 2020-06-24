As India, China Lock Horns, De-escalation This Time Around Will Not be as Easy as in Doklam

The scarcity of information around the present Sino-Indian border standoff and its associated skirmishes along the Line of Actual Control (LAC), has made it exceedingly difficult to understand and predict the development of the existing situation. Notwithstanding this lack of information, a comparison between the circumstances around the de-escalation of the Sino-Indian military standoff at Doklam, a border trijunction between India Bhutan and China, in 2017 and the current standoff along the LAC could perhaps provide some much needed clarity on the present dilemma.

It is well known that the military standoffs of 2017 and 2020 are of comparable strategic importance, in different sectors along the Sino-Indian border. Their close strategic significance and nearness in time allow their comparison to expose the nuanced differences of circumstances around the development of both events.

For this comparison, Brent Sasley’s levels of analysis are ideal as they focus on the agent (the leadership), the structure (the state in the international system) and the reciprocated interaction between the two (the national discourse). China’s leadership has remained largely unchanged during both the military standoffs. If anything, President Xi Jinping has only become more authoritarian with the removal of his presidential term limit during the 19th National conference held in 2018.

The national discourse in China has also seen little change, with China using its official press releases as well as its state controlled media to aggressively publicise its rhetoric, indisputably laying claim to the territory in question and compelling India to ‘immediately pull back.’ In a press release during the 2017 standoff, referring to the Doklam Plateau, China declared itself to be a victim of Indian aggression, stating that “Doklam belongs to China. Indian troops have crossed into Chinese territory, We urge the Indian side to immediately pullback.” Even after the alleged mutual disengagement at the plateau, China in another official press release stated that “the Indian border personnel and equipment that trespassed into China’s territory have all been withdrawn to the Indian side of the border. The Chinese border troops continue with their patrols and stationing in [Doklam].”

In the ongoing military deadlock which began on 5 May, the national discourse in China has stayed much the same as in 2017 with China again posing itself as a victim of Indian aggression over several press conferences since May. The narrative being reinforced since 21 May is that “the Chinese border troops are committed to upholding China’s territorial and sovereignty security, responding resolutely to India trespassing and infringing activities.” More recently, after the Sino-Indian clash in the Galwan Valley, in a press release on 17 June, China claimed unambiguous sovereignty over the disputed valley and stated that “China always owns sovereignty over the Galwan Valley area, and the Indian border troops have acted in ways inconsistent with their words and seriously violated agreements both countries reached”. It is clear that the Chinese national discourse in both scenarios in 2017 and 2020 has maintained a theme of being a victim of Indian aggression.

Arguably what has changed significantly since the Doklam standoff in 2017 is China’s position in the international system. At the time, China had essentially reached the logical conclusion of its efforts since the early 1970s, with it becoming greatly integrated into the prevailing global order. Part of its position was based on its portrayed adherence to the norms, practices and conventions of the international institutions it subscribed to. China, being one of the five permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, establishing vast new economic interdependencies (or merely foreign dependencies) and becoming a key stakeholder in the international system, was necessarily expected to play the role it sought for itself. Essentially aiming to still “hide [its] capabilities and abide time” under the infamous Tau Guang Yang Hui doctrine presented itself as an inhibiting factor to conflict escalation in 2017.

However, in stark contrast to this is the ongoing border military standoff which comes in the backdrop of a complete dismantling of China’s efforts over the last few decades to integrate itself as a responsible stakeholder in the international system. This is primarily based on the global community questioning its negligence in controlling the Covid-19 pandemic. The ongoing and recently heightened Sino-US trade war and the prospect of a decoupling of the global economy has only further ostracised Beijing from the international system.

