India-China LAC clash will test move to disengage; political leadership's ability to resolve conflict offers no guarantee on preventing future tragedy

In 415 BCE, their sails illuminated under the high noon of the Athenian empire, a great fleet of Triremes headed into the Mediterranean, despatched to put down a rebellion in the small city-state of Syracuse. Through the next several years, Thucydides, a soldier on the fleet who would rise to be a great General and even greater historian, watched as war extinguished the wealth, power and honour of the greatest empire the world had until then known"leading it on, inexorably, towards annihilation.

"Think, too, of the great part that is played by the unpredictable in war," Thucydides wrote, "and think of it now, before you are actually committed. The longer a war lasts, the more things tend to depend on accidents. Neither you nor we can see into them; we have to abide their outcome in the dark".

Following this week's carnage in the Galwan river, both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping"painfully aware of the ruin war could lead their nuclear weapons-armed states to"have made clear their desire for de-escalation. There's a not-insignificant gap, though, between their wishes and ground reality: Tactical military considerations, geopolitics and angry public opinion all stand in the way.

There's no option for either leader, though: To march forward from Galwan is a path that will lead to both being enveloped in the darkness and desolation Thucydides described. Instead, both must acknowledge that the border management mechanisms they have relied on to defuse crisis are frayed beyond repair and seek new, creative mechanisms to bring about military disengagement.

How did we get here? For the best part of a generation, little other than geography"and a series of loose border-restraint mechanisms signed since 1993"have served as a band-aid which substitutes for the lack of agreed, well-defined borders on the world's roof. In 1960, Beijing published the line it claimed marked the China-India border"and enforced it in blood in 1962, sweeping aside the ineffectual border posts New Delhi had set up to press its own claims.

PLA troops, though, withdrew from that line after the war to easily-supplied positions higher up the Tibetan plateau"creating a kind of no man's land, sometimes 20-25 kilometres wide. Both armies patrol into this territory, but neither held them. In essence, the furthest points these patrols reached mark what is now called the Line of Actual Control"a loose understanding, as it were, made up of overlapping claims, none established through an actual process of mapping.

In the 1980s, Beijing began an ambitious programme of enhancing its border infrastructure, allowing its troops to physically hold territories east of the 1960 line that they had until then only patrolled. In some areas, the Indian Army found its patrols blocked. The pasture lands of Skakjung, then Nagtsang, Nakung and Lungma-Serding were all lost"if "lost" is the right word for land never actually occupied"by the early 1990s.

New Delhi responded, in the wake of the Kargil war, by expanding its own border infrastructure: the Daulat Beg Oldi-Darbuk road, linking areas north of Pangong to the Karakoram Pass, is just one of a massive logistical network that has emerged across the region, to block the westward drift of the Line of Actual Control.

Till 2008, or so, Beijing paid little attention to India's border-defence programme. The global financial crisis that year, though, led Beijing to revise its calculations. New Delhi, many in China's strategic establishment now believed, was joining a United States-led coalition of powers put together to contain its rise as a superpower. From 2013, China began confronting Indian border patrols ever more aggressively"again asserting its 1962 line.

Former national security advisor MK Narayanan has argued that the India-China dialogue process, beginning from 1993, was premised on the idea that New Delhi would be neutral in great-power contestation involving the United States and its eastern neighbour. That assumption disintegrated slowly through prime minister Manmohan Singh's two terms in office, as he sought a deeper strategic relationship with the United States.

Put simply, the treaties we have were signed in circumstances that no longer exist. Something else is needed.

