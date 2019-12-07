India-China joint training exercise commences in Meghalaya

The 8th India-China joint training exercise named 'HAND-IN-HAND 2019' commenced on December 7 at Joint Training Node (JTN), at Meghalaya's Umroi. The theme of the exercise is counter-terrorism under United Nations mandate. Contingent of China's People's Liberation Army participated in the joint military exercise with India. The 14-day exercise aimed at practicing joint planning and conduct of counter-terror operations in semi-urban terrain.