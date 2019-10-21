India, China handled 'perceptional differences' with great maturity: Rajnath Singh

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated 'Colonel Chewang Rinchen Bridge' at Shyok River in Ladakh on October 21. Speaking on the shared border of India and China, Singh said, "India shares cordial relations with China. There are perceptional differences between both the countries on boundary issue but the issue has been handled with great maturity and responsibly. Both the countries have not allowed the situation to escalate or go out of hand." He further added, "Kashmir is India's internal and integral matter. Even the Chinese President Xi Jinping did not mention Kashmir in his meeting with PM Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram. China's recent statement for action against terror is also significant."