India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Netizens Shower Tributes for Indian Army Soldiers Martyred in Galwan Valley Clash

The tension between India and China escalated as they engaged in a serious brawl. At least 20 Indian soldiers have been killed in a confrontation with Chinese troops along their disputed frontier in the Galwan Valley in Ladakh. This is the first such incident in 45 years that the long-simmering border dispute has turned deadly. People across the worried and besides everything they salute the brave jawans of India who lost their lives during the fight. #IndianArmy trends on Twitter as tributes pour in for the Indian soldiers who died during the ‘violent face-off' with Chinese troops. From celebrities to commoners, every citizen of India floods the social media platform with their tributes for the armies who lost their lives and condolences for the families they left behind.

For the past several weeks reports were coming in that there were tension in the border between Indian and Chinese soldiers. Both the countries were reportedly building up their forces in the remote Galwan Valley, high up in the Himalayas. Initially, it was reported that four soldiers were killed. Later the authorities confirmed that it was a serious fight between both the troops and India lost at least 20 soldiers in the brawl. India-China Face-Off in Ladakh: Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu in Deep Shock After Son Martyred in Galwan Valley, Say 'At First, We Didn't Believe it'.

“17 Indian troops who were critically injured in the line of duty at the stand off location and exposed to sub-zero temperatures in the high altitude terrain have succumbed to their injuries, taking the total that were killed in action to 20,” the India Army reported on Tuesday, June 16. Disheartened hearing the news amid the global crisis, netizens are sharing their tributes to the brave heroes of the nation and their sacrifices to protect the country. Indian Army Statement on Violent Face-Off With China in Ladakh: 20 Indian Soldiers Killed, India And Chinese Troops Have Disengaged at Galwan Valley.

My deepest condolences to the near & dear of the Brave Soul Of India Colonel Santhosh Babu, Havaldar Palani and Sepoy Ojha you will remain in our hearts forever. Your sacrifice will never be forgotten. I Salute you and your family for what you did for our nation🙏 pic.twitter.com/9gEPNGyWal — Mrityunjay Kumar (@Mrityun34502899) June 17, 2020





Colonel Santosh Babu ji, who hailed from Telangana's Suryapet, has been martyred at the LAC in clash with Chinese troops.Surely he must have eliminated many intruders before attaining martyrdom.Sir, ur sacrifice won't go waste.#RIPSantoshBabu #Galwan #chinaindiaborder #JaiHind pic.twitter.com/oQkTCuUKHO — Sandeep Athreya (@SandeepSpeakz) June 16, 2020





We will always be indebted to our jawans of #IndianArmy who lost their lives in #GalwanValley #JaiHind — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) June 16, 2020





Shocked to hear our brave hearts were killed protecting us and our country 🙏🏼🙏🏼 always indebted to our warriors & prayers to their families. #IndianArmy https://t.co/pz11ZoZiTY — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) June 16, 2020





Salute the valour and courage of

our Brave soldiers.. #IndianArmy #GalwanValley #IndiaChinaFaceOff An obe to the brave-hearts! 🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/CcSHnqLKGJ — Tousif Pattadakal (@TousifPattadak1) June 17, 2020





Both military and political analysts say the two countries do not want a further escalation. It is not reported if Chinese troops had any fatalities during the face-off or how they will tackle this issue. Meanwhile, people in India continue to mourn the deaths of the soldiers in the border.