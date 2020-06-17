India-China face off: Indian Army soldiers died fighting, says PM Modi

New Delhi, June 17 (ANI): While interacting with the chief ministers of 15 states and Union Territories (UTs) via video conferencing in the national capital on June 17, the Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed grief on sacrifice of Indian Army jawans in Galwan Valley clash on June 15. He said, "India wants peace but when instigated, India is capable of giving a befitting reply, be it any kind of situation." "Indian Army soldiers died fighting in clash," PM Modi added.