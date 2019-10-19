India, China to establish high-level dialogue mechanism to boost trade ties

During the recently held India-China informal meeting in the coastal town of Mamallapuram in South India, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Modi had focused on ways to maintain peace and tranquillity on borders and agreed to work upon all differences that may lead to conflict, apart from discussing other regional and global issues. Speaking exclusively on Xi-Modi informal talks, Chinese Ambassador to India Sun Weidong said, "Both China and India are major countries with important influence in the region. The two leaders (Chinese President Xi Jinping and PM Modi) had an in-depth communication on regional situation. China stressed that it sincerely looks forward to good relations between China-India, China -Pakistan as well as India-Pakistan." He further added, "The two sides had touched upon the trade imbalance between each other. Both India and China had then agreed that the simultaneous development of their economics had brought good opportunities to each other."