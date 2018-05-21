India, China discuss security, law enforcement cooperation

Beijing, May 21 (IANS) India and China on Monday discussed security and law enforcement cooperation as Deputy National Security Adviser Rajinder Khanna met Chinese Public Minister Zhao Kheji here.

Khanna met Zhao on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Meeting of the National Security Council Secretaries in Beijing.

"The two sides discussed security and law enforcement cooperation after the Wuhan Summit," said the Indian Embassy here.

Khanna invited Zhao, who is also China's State Councillor, to visit India. Last year, India and Pakistan were admitted to the SCO led by China.

The main SCO summit is slated to take place in the Chinese city Qingdao on June 9-10, which will be attended by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

