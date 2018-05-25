India, China discuss judicial cooperation

Beijing, May 25 (IANS) India and China on Friday discussed judicial cooperation as India's Supreme Court judge Justice Arjan Kumar Sikri met the Chief Justice of the Supreme People's Court of China Zhou Qing.

Sikri and Zhou met on the sidelines of 13th meeting of Chief Justices of the Supreme Courts of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Members.

The judges of member countries exchanged views on ways to further deepen judicial cooperation in the fields of digitisation of judicial activities, establishment of "Smart Courts", assistance in the fight against terrorism, drug trafficking, money laundering as well as sharing of experience in jurisprudence on elimination of illegally obtained evidences in criminal proceedings.

"The meeting also noted the importance of judicial cooperation aimed at harmonization the legal norms governing the international sale of goods," the Indian Embassy in Beijing said.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Justice Sikri held discussions with Zhou Qing on the state and prospects of India-China cooperation in the field of judicial cooperation.

He along with other members of the Indian delegation visited the China Court Museum, Information Technology Centre of Supreme People's Court of China and the Exhibition of Judicial Cultures of SCO members in Beijing.

--IANS

gsh/soni/him/