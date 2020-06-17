India-China Diplomatic Talks: Is It Too Late For Damage Control?

Two days after violent clashes in Galwan Valley in Ladakh claimed lives of at least 20 Indian soldiers, with several others reportedly injured, India and China had their first high-level diplomatic exchange. External Affairs Minister Dr S Jaishankar and Chinese State Councillor and Foreign Minister Wang Yi held a telephonic conversation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs in New Delhi, Jaishankar “conveyed the protest of the Government of India in the strongest terms” on the violent clashes. Jaishankar told Wang Yi that the Chinese troops sought to erect a structure in Galwan Valley on the Indian side of the Line of Actual Control (LAC), even as the ground commanders were trying to implement the consensus arrived at during the 6 June military talks between Lt Gen Harinder Singh, 14 Corps Commander and Maj Gen Lin Liu of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA).

Also Read: Galwan Clash Premediated By China, EAM Tells Chinese Counterpart

China Expresses Its Protest

“While this became a source of dispute, the Chinese side took pre-meditated and planned action that was directly responsible for the resulting violence and casualties. It reflected an intent to change the facts on ground in violation of all our agreements to not change the status quo,” Dr Jaishankar informed Wang Yi. For the second day on 17 June, China, through its Foreign Ministry spokesperson, also continued to claim that entire Galwan Valley area as is its territory. India, in its statement on 17 June, said that both sides “should scrupulously and sincerely implement the understanding that was reached by the Senior Commanders on 6 June.”

Meanwhile, in a clear sign of China hardening its position, the Foreign Ministry statement issued by Beijing said that Wang Yi told Jaishankar that India should not only investigate the clashes that led to casualties and injuries on both sides, but also “punish those responsible”.

“China once again expressed its strong protest to the Indian side. We urge the Indian side to conduct a thorough investigation on this, severely punish those responsible for the incident, strictly control the frontline troops, and immediately stop all provocative actions to ensure that such incidents cannot occur again,” the statement from Beijing said, following the phone conversation.

Also Read: India Can’t Boycott Chinese Goods, Here’s What It Can Do Instead

PM Modi Breaks Silence Over LAC Situation, Calls For All-Party Meeting

Jaishankar is expected to participate in a video meet with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov, and Wang Yi under the RIC (Russia India China) framework, to discuss COVID-19 cooperation in the coming week. The Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson has now announced that the meeting will take place on 23 June.

“RIC discussions do not involve issues that relate to bilateral relations of a country with another member of this format,” Lavrov clarified, when asked if the LAC standoff could be discussed during the virtual meet between the foreign ministers.

The India-China telephonic exchange took place on a day when Prime Minister Narendra Modi finally broke his silence on the killing of the Indian soldiers.

“I would like to assure the nation that the sacrifice of our jawans will not be in vain. For us, the unity and sovereignty of the country is the most important... India wants peace but it is capable to give a befitting reply if instigated,” he said in a message to the nation. And PM Modi, along with Home Minster Amit Shah and 15 chief ministers, also paid homage to the deceased soldiers by observing two minutes of silence after a video meeting on COVID strategy. PM Modi has also called for an all party virtual meeting on 19 June at 5 PM to discuss the LAC situation.

Also Read: Is Indian Air Force’s Current Capability Enough to ‘Fight’ China?

Beijing Continues to Evade Question of Casualties on Chinese Side

“The Indian side must not misjudge the current situation and must not underestimate China’s firm will to safeguard territorial sovereignty,” Wang Yi was quoted to have told Jaishankar as per the readout from Beijing. China has so far not categorically accepted casualties on its side or given any numbers officially. The 17 June statement simply blames the Indian Army for ‘violent action’ in Galwan ‘resulting in casualties’. This, even as Indian news agencies report that at least 45 PLA soldiers have died or sustained injuries.