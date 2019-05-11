India, China to cooperate closely on Afghanistan's peace efforts

India and China have agreed to work closely on the ongoing efforts to bring peace and stability in Afghanistan. The commitment came after Chinese Special Envoy Ambassador Deng Xijun was on a visit to New Delhi, where he met Indian officials to discuss Afghanistan's current situation. In April last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping had met in Wuhan. On Tuesday, US Special Representative for Afghan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad held consultations with Indian government officials and other stakeholders, including External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj in New Delhi. Khalilzad, who was on a recent two-day visit to India, also met National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale, and India's Ambassador to Afghanistan Vinay Kumar, among others. India has been a key stakeholder in Afghanistan's peace and reconciliation process and has been pushing for an Afghan-led, Afghan-owned and Afghan-controlled peace process. In November last year, India had participated in talks on 'Afghanistan peace process' in Moscow at a non-official level.