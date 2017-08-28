India, China agree to 'disengage' in Doklam

New Delhi, Aug 28 (IANS) India and China have agreed to "disengage" in Doklam area in Sikkim sector where the armies of both countries have been on a standoff since the middle of June, sharply escalating tensions.

The Ministry of External Affairs in a statement said that during bilateral communications, "we were able to express our views and convey our concerns and interests".

"On this basis, expeditious disengagement of border personnel at face-off site at Doklam has been agreed to, and is ongoing."

The decision to disengage their troops comes ahead of a crucial BRICS summit being hosted by China in September, which Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to attend.

