India changed in past 4 years because of strong leader who took strong decision: Rajyavardhan Rathore

Union Minister of State for Youth Affairs and Sports Rajyavardhan Rathore attended an event of Youth Parliament on Sunday. During his address at the event, Union Minister said, "India has seen a huge change since the past 4 years because a strong leader took strong decisions and that ushered the change. What happened in the past four years that when the Indian Prime Minster goes abroad he is accorded with a lot of respect? It is because of a decisive government who never backs out."