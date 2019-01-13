India-Central Asia Dialogue: Swaraj proposes setting up of regional development group

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who is in Uzbekistan on her two-day visit to attend the first India-Central Asia Dialogue, today proposed to set up India-Central Asia Development while describing "development partnership" as an important component of India's engagement with other countries. "Development partnership has emerged as an important component of India's engagement with other countries. I propose to set up India-Central Asia Development Group at G-to-G level to take forward this partnership," said Swaraj at the event in Samarkand.