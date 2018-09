Fans across the country today celebrated India's win against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018. Fans, excited and happy, lighted firecrackers. They also shouted slogans of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai'. One of the fans said, "Today India has beaten Pakistan that has made the whole country rejoice. We congratulate the whole team. The country is chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai." India defeated Pakistan by 9 wickets and chased it with 238 runs.