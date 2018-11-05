India celebrates 'Unity in Diversity', unveils world's tallest statue

India unveiled world's tallest statue dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, celebrating its 'National Unity Day' on 31st October. Attributed as the 'Iron man of India', Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel emerged as a symbol of national integration and unity when he brought 562 princely states together to form world's largest union of religions, cultures, castes, languages and numerous other diversifications. Respecting his insurmountable efforts to unite the nation, his 182-meter-tall memorial was inaugurated at the banks of Narmada river in Gujarat.