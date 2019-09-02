Devotees Open Heart, Homes to Welcome Ganesha on Chaturthi

Traditional prayers, chants of 'Ganpati Bappa Morya' and sweet offerings of 'laddoos' and 'modaks' by devotees marked the commencement of the Ganesh festival in Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra on Monday, 2 September.

The 10-day long festival is being held this year amid the looming clouds of economic slowdown and the devastation caused by floods after heavy rains in some parts of the state.

As the festival began on Monday morning, idols of different shapes and sizes of the elephant-headed God, the son of Lord Shiva and Goddess Parvati and considered as a symbol of wisdom, prosperity and good fortune, were installed at the sarvanjik (community) mandals and at homes by devotees.

Several Ganesh mandals have contributed funds to help those affected by floods in the state, particularly in Kolhapur and Sangli districts.

Around 7,703 public and 1.63 lakh domestic idols have been installed this year in Mumbai

Over 40,000 security personnel have been deployed in the city

The festival will conclude with the visarjan, or immersion of the idols into a water body, on Anant Chaturdashi on 12 September

Sonia Gandhi Greets People on Ganesh Chaturthi

Congress president Sonia Gandhi greeted people on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi on Monday, saying it is a festival that symbolises the cultural unity of the country and brings people together.

"I extend my heartiest greetings and good wishes to all fellow Indians on the auspicious occasion of 'Ganesh Chaturthi'. Ganesh Chaturthi is a festival, which symbolises the cultural unity of the country and brings people together in an atmosphere of happiness," Sonia Gandhi said in her message to the people.

Nitin Gadkari Offers Prayers at His Nagpur Residence

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari offers prayer at his residence in Nagpur, on Ganesh Chaturthi.

Amit Shah Offers Prayers in Shree Siddhivinayak Temple

Union Home Minister Amit Shah offered prayers at Shree Siddhivinayak Ganapati Temple.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2019: PM Modi Extends Wishes to Indians

सभी देशवासियों को पावन पर्व गणेश चतुर्थी की ढेर सारी शुभकामनाएं। गणपति बाप्पा मोरया!



Wishing everyone a blessed Ganesh Chaturthi.



— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 2, 2019

Devotees Offer Prayers on Ganesh Chaturthi in Nagpur

