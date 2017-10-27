India capable of hosting U-20 World Cup: Jaime Yarza

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel has been vocal about hosting the junior category World Cup as the nation has already bid for the mega event.

Jaime Yarza's immediate reaction to whether India is ready to host the FIFA U-20 World Cup in 2019 came out something as, "They can do it tomorrow if they want."

All India Football Federation president Praful Patel has been vocal about hosting the junior category World Cup as the nation has already bid for the mega event.

Yarza, FIFA head of tournaments, during his first press conference back in July had expressed his satisfaction with the progress in organizing the FIFA U-17 World Cup and his words haven't changed fourmonths later.

"I have said this earlier too. The stadiums here in India are good enough to host a senior FIFA World Cup with some minor modifications. The teams that came here were extremely happy with the facilities.

"The raining grounds, most important thing for a player, have taken everyone by surprise. The players expressed their happiness on getting to train on world-class training pitches and that's a reflection towhat India has done. If they continue development like this, they can host any kind of World Cup," he added.

The last edition of the U-20 World Cup was held in Korea Republic this year which was won by England. The tournament could only attract an average attendance of 7, 899 as compared to tournament best 36, 098 in Mexico, 1983.

Taking cue from success of hosting the U-17 World Cup, Patel remains positive for another successful FIFA event.

"I will like to use all the goodwill which is at my command and India's command to good use. We have bid for the U-20 World Cup in 2019 and I don't know the result yet but I can assure you that we are ready to host that tournament as well.

"I shall use all opportunities I get to put our nation as the best and I would like to thank the Local Organising Committee for conducting this U-17 World Cup precisely and effortlessly," said Patel.