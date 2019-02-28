'Make in India' cannot happen overnight: Suresh Prabhu at Aviation Conclave 2019

Union Civil Aviation Minister Suresh Prabhu emphasised on the domestic manufacturing of aircrafts at the Aviation Conclave in New Delhi. He said 'Make in India' "cannot happen tomorrow" and recalled the time, when Japanese automobile Suzuki came to India to take over the ailing Maruti. Prabhu added that it was not a one-day job to rescue Maruti's finances, and Suzuki first created an "ecosystem" of domestic manufacturing and today, India is one of the largest manufacturers of automobiles.