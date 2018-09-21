India calls off meeting with Pakistan at UNGA: MEA

Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar on Friday informed that India has called off the meeting between External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj and Pakistani Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi that was scheduled to take place in New York later this month on the sidelines of United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). "Since yesterday's announcement of meeting of foreign ministers of India and Pakistan, two deeply disturbing developments took place. Latest brutal killings of our security personnel by Pakistan entities and recent release of series of 20 postal stamps by Pakistan glorifying terrorists," said Kumar.